Arts & Entertainment

'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin's 'New Shepard'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Michael Strahan announces he will be going to space

NEW YORK -- "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan announced that he will be blasting off into space aboard Blue Origin!

He makes his journey on December 9.

Strahan shared the details of his preparations alongside the company's founder, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, before the big announcement. This is Blue Origin's third human flight.

He was measured for a special suit and at a height of 6'3" they had to make sure he could sit comfortably in the seat aboard "New Shepard."



Also flying with Michael Strahan are Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of the first American ever to fly into space - Alan Shepard, the first father-son duo Lane Bess and Cameron Bess of Bess Ventures, investor Evan Dick, and space entry philanthropist Dylan Taylor.

So far, he's met them over zoom and calls them "a great team."

"I wanted to go to space, I think being there at the first launch was just mind-blowing," Strahan said.

"I just wanted to be a part of it," he added.

Next, he heads to Texas for additional training and safety procedures and to meet the flight crew in person ahead of the big launch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentamazonmichael strahanspacegood morning america
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News