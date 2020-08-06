Society

Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression' amid the pandemic

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said on the latest episode of her podcast that the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the Trump Administration's response, has placed her on an emotional rollercoaster.

Obama said she is "dealing with some form of low-grade depression" due to what she called the administration's hypocrisy. She noted that she is not alone in feeling this way because "spiritually, these are not fulfilling times."

She said she's even had to take personal days because she's been very troubled by the racial strife in America.

Obama responds to George Floyd death, highlighting how racism is 'normal' in 2020 America

Obama criticized Trump's response to the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"Waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to yet another story of a Black man or a Black person somehow being dehumanized, or hurt or killed or falsely accused of something ... it is exhausting," she said. "It has led to a weight that I haven't felt in my life in a while."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydepressionmichelle obamamental health
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak at suburban Texas Roadhouse
Illinois reports 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Chicago man charged after police officer shot in Lawndale
Indiana reports 1,051 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
2 children shot in separate drive-by shootings; 3 others injured
With CPS using fully remote learning, some parents look at alternatives
Show More
People are dying after drinking hand sanitizer, CDC says
Illinois' largest recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Schaumburg
Indiana teen pulled from Lake Michigan after skateboarding accident
Gold Coast fatal shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Chicago lakefront restaurants allowed to reopen
More TOP STORIES News