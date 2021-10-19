the bachelorette

Michelle Young and hosts give back to teachers, tease season 18 of 'The Bachelorette'

Young loves being the Bachelorette, but she's a teacher first. See how she's using her platform to uplift her fellow educators.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Bachelorette' Michelle Young surprises teachers

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- It's finally Michelle Young's turn to hand out the roses on season 18 of "The Bachelorette." The former Division I basketball player and current fifth-grade teacher from Minnesota is looking for her teammate for life, and her journey begins Tuesday on ABC.

"I had such a wonderful experience because going onto it, there were just so many people rooting for me," Young told On The Red Carpet. "And the men that are on my season are absolutely amazing."

RELATED | Meet the 30 men joining Michelle Young on season 18 of 'The Bachelorette'

"She just brings a different energy to everything," co-host and former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams said. "She's stunning in all walks of life and she's trying to make an improvement in the world and helping kids."

EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Young kicks off season 18 of "The Bachelorette" with a surprise for teachers in Los Angeles.



Co-hosts and mentors Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe shake things up on night one by searching the mens' rooms. One suitor's room is brimming with red flags, as the pair discovers a strategy book on how to succeed on the show and maximize screen time.

"We've always seen Michelle, who's playful and happy and loving, and I think there's going to be some really tough times for her and a lot of hard decisions," Bristowe said.

RELATED | Michelle Young talks about drama, journey as 'The Bachelorette'

Young loves being the Bachelorette, but she's a teacher first. Now that she has a platform, she's using it to give back to her fellow educators.

"Teachers in general, but teaching in a pandemic -- it's a lot and teachers are so unseen," Young said. "My biggest thing coming into this is: I want to fall in love, I want to find my person, but also, I'm a teacher at heart. I'm still back in the classroom."

To help kick off this season of "The Bachelorette," ABC hosted a brunch at Catch LA in West Hollywood and invited educators from the Los Angeles Unified School District to catch a sneak preview of the show. Little did they know, Young had a surprise in store for them.

In addition to book donations for the classroom, there was a special "fantasy supplies suite" for teachers. They each got to fill a bag with classroom essentials.

"To be able to give these teachers some gifts to their classroom, to their students, and take that weight off their shoulders is something that I've always wanted to do. Now that I'm in a position to do it, I want to spread the love, I want to spread the wealth," Young said.

"The Bachelorette" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytelevisionabc primetimethe bachelorettebacheloretteotrcreality television
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
THE BACHELORETTE
Drama-creating 'rat' revealed on this week's 'Bachelorette'
'Bachelorette' Michelle breaks down after one man spreads early drama
'Bachelorette' Michelle axes man with files on how to win, get airtime
Michelle Young talks about drama, journey as 'The Bachelorette'
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News