Michigan City schools using robots to help students

By Tony Smith
Michigan City schools using robot to help teach students with special needs

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Michigan City schools are using a robot to help autism students and children with communication challenges.

Stacy Attar appeared on ABC7 Eyewitness on Wednesday. Attar is the Michigan City area schools director of special education. She spoke about the program and how it is helping students.

The robot's purpose is to help students improve their communication skills. But it can also dance and play with students.

Attar added that teachers can choose a lesson from a tablet and the robot will then speak to the student. On a separate tablet, the student is able to respond and answer.

The district received a grant to help pay for 2 additional robots, which are shared through three elementary schools. For more information about this program, visit RoboKind.
