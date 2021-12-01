school shooting

Michigan shooting victims: What we know about the 4 Oxford High School students killed

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed.
By Emily Shapiro
EMBED <>More Videos

Mourners pack church to grieve Michigan school shooting victims

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A Michigan community is grieving after four students ages 14 to 17 were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday.

Seven others, six students and one teacher, were shot at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. Some are critically hurt. The suspected gunman, a 15-year-old student, is in custody.

MORE: Student shoots, kills classmates at high school in Oxford Township, Michigan
EMBED More News Videos

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says investigators are still trying to determine a motive.



Here is what we know about the lives lost.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17




Madisyn Baldwin, set to graduate this year, loved to read, write and draw, according to clickonDetroit.com.

She had already been accepted to some colleges, including with full scholarships, her family said, according to clickonDetroit.com.

The 17-year-old was the oldest child in her family, with a half-brother and two sisters. Her grandmother said she was looking forward to the future. She described her granddaughter as patient and "so kind."

Tate Myre, 16

Tate Myre, 16, was one of three students killed during a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Mich. on Nov. 30, authorities said.


Tate Myre was an honors student who was "beloved by all" and had a "bright future," the Oxford football team said.

Myre had been on the school's varsity football team since he was a freshman, the team said.



School shooting victim Tate Myre is pictured in a photo posted to the Twitter account of the Oxford Wildcats high school football team on Nov. 30, 2021. (@OxfordFootball/Twitter)


Myre frequently shared video highlights of his play during football games and recently retweeted video from an interview with a site that covers Michigan high school football. Reflecting on an 0-3 start to the season, he said the team worked hard and had to trust and love one another to recover.

"Rain is just like Oxford football, tough, muddy," he said, wearing the number 42 on his white jersey. "Everything about us is tough."

Myre died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him to a hospital, authorities said.

Hana St. Juliana, 14


Hana St. Juliana was remembered for her passion and commitment to athletics.

The Oxford women's basketball program paid tribute to St. Juliana on Twitter, saying the 14-year-old made her high school debut the night before she was killed.

"We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game," the team's post said. "Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game. ... This season we play for you Hana."

Justin Shilling


Authorities said 17-year-old Justin Shilling died in a Michigan hospital Wednesday from his injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganschool shootingactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
SCHOOL SHOOTING
TikTok school shooting threat unfounded, no violence materializes
West Aurora High School gun photo leads to hours-long scare
School shooting, bombing threats circulate on social media
Threats against Michigan schools prompt Oxford closures
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
2 shot in Lakeview robberies hours apart: CPD
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News