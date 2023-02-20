Michigan State students return to class Monday for first time since deadly shooting

Michigan State University students return to class Monday for the first time since last week's deadly shooting.

The school resumes its regular schedule, for the first time since a shooter killed three students on campus.

Students and their parents are preparing for what will be an emotional day coming back to campus.

Many of those returning students are from the Chicago area.

MSU leaders laid out their plan, ensuring students, faculty, and staff will have plenty of support.

In the days since the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, Ellie deZonna is still processing her emotions, as if she's grasping at straws.

"I'm sad and then I feel nothing and then I don't even remember if it actually had happened," said deZonna.

The sophomore from Northbrook doesn't have class until Thursday, but is returning early, she says, to find common ground with others.

"Everyone who was on campus that night understand what everyone else went through, and its just nice to know that I'm not the only one who's feeling the way that I do," she said.

Alicia Fonseca is concerned, as any parent would be, as her daughter prepares to go back to classes at Michigan State University following last week's tragedy.

"I know these kids are going to need healing and it's going to take some time," Fonseca said.

Fonseca's daughter, Emily Rodriguez, is a freshman studying Education at MSU.

"She actually sent me a picture and she's all smiles, and I love that she's back on campus and she's happy and she's enjoying the day," Fonseca said.

The La Grange Park mother was comforted by the return plans and acknowledged the weight that Monday carries for many.

"My heartbreaks for the families who lost, you know, their children," Fonseca said. "It's overwhelming, you know, just thinking about that roommate that no longer has that roommate with them. Or the friend who had, you know, who's missing the person next to them. It's just heartbreaking."

Berkey Hall and the MSU Student Union, where the shootings occurred, will be closed for the rest of the semester.

Tuesday, students will hold another vigil to honor the three students killed as well as a town hall meeting so students can speak with administrators on how to best move forward.