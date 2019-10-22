Michigan woman missing after calling for help; Deputies find foul play evidence

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WLS) -- Michigan law enforcement officials are searching for a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since last week. Now officials are saying they believe foul play may be involved.

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are asking for the publics helps finding Adrienne Quintal.

According to officials, Quintal was last heard from on October 17 when she called someone in Warren, Michigan to ask for help.

Quintal had allegedly drove to a family cabin in Honor weeks early to visit her boyfriend.

That person then called the Benzie County Sheriff's Office who went out to the cabin to investigate.

When police arrived, they said they found her car, cellphone and wallet were inside, but "observed evidence of possible foul play" and "were unable to locate Adrienne."

The sheriff's office said the boyfriend left the area on Tuesday and she went missing that Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office and state police conducted a K-9 and ground search of the area, without success. Local volunteers also came out for a more extensive search over the weekend.

The incident is currently under investigation. If anyone has seen or heard from Adrienne, they are asked to contact Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or contact the Michigan State Police Silent Observer at 1-866-774-2345.
