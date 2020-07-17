CDA deputy commissioner retired after falsifying Midway Airport runway conditions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A report from Chicago's Inspector General revealed a Department of Aviation deputy commissioner retired after falsifying airfield conditions at Midway Airport.The incident happened in 2018. The unnamed commissioner ordered conditions be changed from wet to dry after getting a request from an official from Southwest Airlines. The official apparently made that request for financial reasons.We conditions would mean the airline could only land planes with lower passenger limits."They were saying that the airline could add more people long, make that airplane heavier, sell more tickets, but in doing so they cut down on the margin of safety that the pilots had," said ABC News contributor Steve Ganyard.A Department of Aviation spokesperson said the safety of passengers was never at risk.The former deputy commissioner is now on the city's do not hire list and the FAA said it is investigating.Southwest Airlines released a statement saying:"The Safety of our Employees and Customers is the uncompromising priority at Southwest Airlines and we would never put that Safety at risk. Across the board, Southwest is focused on maintaining a culture of compliance, recognizing Safety across our operation is absolutely the most important consideration.Specific to this situation, Southwest refutes any allegations it attempted to influence or exert any pressure on how airfield conditions were recorded at Midway Airport.Any implication that we would place anything above Safety is unfounded."