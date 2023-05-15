Pilsen churches provide temporary housing for migrants in Chicago as police stations overflow

Wondering how to help migrants in Chicago? Bethel Temple and Hope Church are temporarily housing Pilsen, Chicago migrants after Title 42 expired.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pilsen's Bethel Temple usually reserves its second floor for children's programs and other church activities.

On Monday, it's being turned into an ad-hoc migrant shelter.

"We're excited about this. We know it's going to be hard work, but we're excited about it," said Bethel Temple Pastor Johnny Delgado.

Some 25 air mattresses are filled up, dining tables and chairs are put into place and cameras were installed. That's all in preparation to receive at least some of the people currently sleeping on the floor inside the Chicago Police Department's 12th District Station.

"I have a group of women who are going to help me develop some programs, crafts. We have toys that we want to give them. And, my husband just called me that he got ahold of his barber down the street, and he's from Venezuela also, and he wants to give free haircuts," said Patty Carmona with the Bethel Temple children's programs.

It was just this past Friday when Delgado and his cousin, Carmona, were called upon to help out as the city continues to struggle to offer shelter space to incoming migrants. With an emergency shelter nearby at 20th and Racine already at capacity, Bethel and Hope Church - also in Pilsen - agreed to open their doors. Once homeless herself, volunteer Gladys Villagran signed up to help out on the night shift.

"It's just pretty much making sure no one comes in. No one comes out, and everyone's safe," said Villagran, a church volunteer. "It's hard not to do anything when this is part of my identity as well. I felt the need to just roll up my sleeves and jump in."

There are currently more than 50 migrants sleeping at Pilsen's 12th District, with more coming in every day. The sight is but a microcosm of what is happening at police stations all over the city. A husband and wife arrived there four days ago after a two month journey from Venezuela, where they left their five young children behind.

"The shelter can't take us without coming to the police station first," Jonathan Montilla, a Venezuelan migrant, said in Spanish. "Here, they gave us a wristband with a number, and told us we might have to wait up to 10 days for a shelter to take us."

Back at Bethel Temple, they stand ready to help.

"They're going to have to fight and struggle like many of us did to make it out of their situation. It's not going to come easily," Delgado said.

For now, the folks at Bethel Temple plan to open their doors up to some 30 people who, according to what the city is telling them, will only spend a few days there until they are moved into a more stable shelter space.