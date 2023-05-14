Churches in Pilsen celebrate migrant moms for Mother's Day, provide shelter for new arrivals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Churches and community members in Pilsen are hoping to show extra love and support for migrant moms and their families on this Mother's Day.

Bethel Temple Assembly of God in Pilsen hosted a special Mother's Day church service for migrant families Sunday morning.

Danire Sierra, a migrant from Venezuela, was in attendance, along with her husband and their three young sons. They arrived in Chicago just four days ago.

"We've been traveling for more than a month," Sierra said in Spanish. "Through the jungle, on foot, by boat and by bus. We want to give them a future, an education, food and a roof over their heads."

The family of five is among a group of some 20 migrants currently staying at Hope Church, another church in Pilsen.

"For us, just trying to figure out how we can just best meet their needs, right?" said Hope Church Pastor Herman Jimenez. "And really just soften the blow of everything they've really gone through

There is an emergency shelter a couple of blocks away that is currently housing some 200 people.

Bethel Temple plans to open its doors to migrants on Monday.

"We have a dining area on the second floor," said Bethel Temple Assembly Pastor Johnny Delgado. "We're going to begin there. We have a kitchen, restrooms."

Pilsen is an immigrant community at heart, where many share stories similar to those of newly arrived migrants. Organizers in the community said they're working closely with the city to find space for new arrivals wherever they can.

"My mom escaped Guatemala, escaped political violence after her father was tortured and killed inside her house for money," said Juan Aguirre with the National Equity Institute. "I understand the trauma that's in my bloodline. If it was my mom coming here right before Mother's Day, back in the 80s, I know that this is how I would want my mom to be treated."

Bethel Temple is expected to take in about 30 migrants. Delgado said volunteers have already been signing up for shifts to help out. They are now just waiting on the city to make that transfer which should take place starting Monday.