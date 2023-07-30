Community activists share challenges of caring for migrants in Chicago

It's been nearly 1 year since Chicago migrants began being bused from Texas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been nearly one year since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing migrants to Chicago.

Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, joined "Our Chicago" Sunday to talk more about how his organization is helping these individuals.

WATCH: Our Chicago Migrant Crisis Part 1

Enriquez said he helps them find jobs, and anything else they might need.

SEE ALSO: Edgewater residents resist Chicago migrants moving into Broadway Armory, leaders want more resources

Lucia Donner, a volunteer with the Chicago Police Station Response Team, also joined "Our Chicago" to talk about the conditions in which many migrants are living.

WATCH: Our Chicago Migrant Crisis Part 2

She said migrants living in police stations don't have access to showers or laundry.

There is also more need for collaboration on the South Side, Donner said.