Mayor Brandon Johnson, city council members hope for more federal help with Chicago's migrant crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson and members of the city council expressed hope on Friday that there will be more federal help coming to Chicago to deal with the city's growing migrant crisis.

"We need resources that we cannot have people sleeping in our police stations. We cannot have people that unfortunately, are here and not being able to work and care for their families," said 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson.

It comes after experts from the Department of Homeland Security wrapped up their assessment visit in Chicago.

As more migrants continue to arrive in Chicago, the mayor and city leaders know that dealing with the crisis is going to require resources beyond what the city is able to provide. That was one of the messages alderpersons pressed home during a meeting with a team from DHS on Thursday night at City Hall.

"There's a clear understanding that migrants and citizens of the city of Chicago have to be supported. So, when you look at extra resources, those resources can't be earmarked totally for migrant community," said 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell.

The mayor said Friday that he continues to push the state for more assistance, despite the governor suggesting there may not be additional state resources to help.

"The only thing that I'm that I can do is do my part, and I'm asking other folks to do their part," Johnson said.

The mayor also said that Chicago is moving ahead with plans for setting up base camp tents, like some in New York City, but he said those are more than just a backup plan for housing migrants as the weather starts to turn colder.

"Everything is on the table. Brick and mortar, base camps, the state, the federal government. And so, I'm going to continue to do the work that I've been charged to do," Johnson said.

The mayor also said that the information provided by DHS provides insight into how to better collaborate on this crisis. As for his trip to the border, it would be paid for by taxpayers, just like any other trip when he's doing city business.