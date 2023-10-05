Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson planning southern border trip; Migrants dropped off at Willis Tower

As the crisis involving Chicago migrants continues, Mayor Brandon Johnson said he will visit the southern border soon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials with the Department of Homeland Security will meet with some City Council members along with Mayor Brandon Johnson's office to discuss his upcoming trip to the southern border.

The mayor said he wants to visit the border to see the conditions there first hand as the city's migrant crisis grows, but he has not offered any details on when.

Meanwhile, Alderman Brian Hopkins wrote on social media Wednesday night that, "a bus load of migrants has arrived at Sears (Willis, if you prefer) Tower. Building management was not expecting them, and says they can't stay in the lobby."

Mayor Johnson said as many as 22 bus loads of migrants could be arriving daily.

"We still have public safety that we have to address," he said. "We still have the unhoused that we have to address. I still have a budget that I have to address. And I'm doing all of that with a Black wife, raising three Black children on the west side of the city of Chicago. I am going to the border as soon as possible."

Johnson pointed a thinly veiled finger at Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for creating the problem that DHS is in the city to evaluate.

"Based upon our interactions thus far. It is becoming increasingly clear that those who want to disrupt our democracy are committed to doing that; it's a real mission of theirs. And so our hope is that we will continue to get more resources and a stronger commitment from the federal government to be able to provide us with the support that the people of Chicago need," Johnson said.

This comes as city officials at weekly community meetings continue to face pushback on plans to open new shelters. In South Shore, residents and community activists accused the mayor of stripping neighborhoods of resources.

"I supported Mayor Brandon Johnson," West Side resident Cata Truss said. "I feel like a fool right now. I feel like a plum fool."

Meanwhile, the mayor said the failure of federal policies is what is impacting Chicago in a dramatic way.