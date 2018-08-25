MOLLIE TIBBETTS

#MilesForMollie: Runners dedicate workouts to Mollie Tibbetts, demand safety for women running alone

This weekend, runners around the country are dedicating their miles to slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared last month while out for a jog. (Tericia Eller/Twitter)

This weekend, runners around the country are paying homage to slain Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared last month while on a run, and calling for a world where women can jog freely without feeling unsafe.

Using the hashtag #MilesForMollie, women and men alike pledged to continue running without fear and cross the finish line that Tibbetts was never able to.

"All Mollie Tibbetts wanted to do was go for a run. Since she was not able to finish, I ran for her yesterday and today," runner Tericia Eller wrote.


"On this beautiful Philadelphia summer morning, I ran 10 miles. I got to do it without fearing for my life. I got to enjoy the city, people-watch, and dog-watch, without looking over my shoulders. That should be the norm, not a privilege, for everyone," Sun Peck weighed in.


Some also shared their experiences feeling unsafe or harassed while out exercising.

"Mollie Tibbetts died while running & saying 'no' to a man who was harassing her. I get harassed weekly while running - yelled at, lewd gestures, demeaning comments," Lauren Smith tweeted. "It's not flattering. It's not a compliment. It's not welcome. It needs to stop."


Tibbetts, 20, went missing after going out for a jog in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18. Prosecutors allege Cristhian Bahena Rivera abducted and killed Tibbetts before dumping her body in a cornfield.

Rivera allegedly confessed to following Tibbetts in his car as she jogged and later chasing her on foot when she threatened to call the police. He said he "blacked out" and had no memory of what happened next until he found himself unloading her bloody body from the trunk of a car, investigators said.

Authorities said Rivera eventually led authorities to Tibbetts' body; he has been charged with first-degree murder and is expected in court at the end of the month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

