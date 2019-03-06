Missing 2-month-old found dead in Indianapolis, mother hospitalized

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1980336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Feeling a little blue after having a baby? A Houston doctor explains why.

INDIANAPOLIS -- An investigation is underway to determine how a 2-month-old girl died after she and her mother were reported missing on Monday.Rachel McAfee was supposed to drop her daughter Emma off at a sitter's house, but never showed up. Authorities said the mother and baby were found inside their car in freezing temperatures.EMS tried saving the baby, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The mother was transported to the hospital where she appeared to be suffering from some cold-related injuries.Investigators say the mother may have been suffering from postpartum depression at the time. She has not been charged in the baby's death.