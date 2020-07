Police in north suburban Evanston are looking for two missing children.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in north suburban Evanston are looking for two missing children.Four-year-old James Monroe and 13-year-old Saniyah Curington were last seen at 821 Dobson Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Due to their age, they are considered to be in danger.James is described by police as four feet tall and 40 pounds. Saniyah is described as five feet four inches tall and 130 pounds.Anyone with information on the missing children is asked to call Evanston police at (847)866-5050, or contact 911.