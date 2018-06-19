Missing child alert issued for 3-week-old Jayce Jenkins in Florida

Jayce Jenkins (left) and Alison Jenkins (right)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WLS) --
Authorities in Florida are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing newborn baby boy.

Three-week-old Jayce Jenkins was last seen on June 17 in the 4300-block of SW 13th Street in Gainesville, according to a missing child alert from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities said the missing baby may be in the company of 37-year-old Alison Jenkins. Police did not say what her relationship is to the missing child.

If you have seen them or have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Department at 352-955-1818.
