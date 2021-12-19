Family of deployed Chicago soldier seeks help finding missing dog last seen in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago soldier deployed to Wisconsin is asking for help finding her missing dog.Lieutenant Colonel LaToya Hayward is from Chicago and serves as a nurse with the U.S. Army Reserves. She is currently deployed to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin to assist on a humanitarian mission involving Afghan refugees, according to her fiancé.Last month, her Maltese/poodle mix dog, Marii, got away from his sitter and hasn't been seen since.Marii is described as white with darker streaks in his ears and tail.He was last seen on Nov. 30 in south suburban Calumet City near Harding and Price avenues. Anyone who might see him is asked to not chase or whistle, as it may scare him."We need LTC Hayward to be able to focus on her mission so that she can return home safely," her fiance said.Marii's family is also offering a reward if he is returned safe and unharmed. Anyone with information is asked to call 773-251-9526.