Las Vegas woman's missing dog miraculously found 335 miles away in SoCal

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A 9-year-old dog that went missing in Las Vegas earlier this month was found Monday, 335 miles away in San Diego County!

The Chihuahua-terrier mix named Ryder was brought in to the San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon campus as a stray after being found outside of a Ross Dress for Less store.

Ryder has a microchip, making it easy for the shelter to track down his owner, Debbie Ferris, who said he got out of their yard on July 3.

According to the shelter, she had no idea how he got out - or how he ended up in California!

Video from the shelter showed Ryder being reunited with his owner.

His "aunt," Darlene Hardee, and best dog friend Blondie also made the trip and were present for their reunion.