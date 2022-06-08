Chicago police asking for help locating missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing nine-year-old girl.
Nariya Mabry was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 4500-block of South Lawler Avenue in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to police. She has a dark complexion with dark hair and dark eyes.
She was carrying a pink book bag, wearing a grey t-shirt, blue shorts, and black gym shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area 1 SUV detectives at 312-747-8380
