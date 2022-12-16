Missing American college student Kenny DeLand Jr. is alive, his father says

"The young man reportedly told several people that he had arrived in France underprepared and was having difficulty making friends," a prosecutor said in the statement.

Kenny DeLand Jr., the American student who went missing in Grenoble, France, more than two weeks ago is alive, his father Ken DeLand Sr. told CNN on Friday.

His father was in the middle of a call with CNN when he suddenly hung up. He later messaged CNN to say "good news" and that he had just spoken with his son.

"He is alive -- that's all I can say," he told CNN.

Deland Sr. did not elaborate on what his son told him, and he did not explain where his son has been for the past two weeks.

Kenny DeLand Jr., a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, had been studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes, according to his family. His parents say they have not heard from him since November 27. His fellow students reported him missing on November 29, and an investigation was launched, according to Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant.

French Prosecutor Eric Vaillant told CNN when asked that he was unaware that Kenny had been found.