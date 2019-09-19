Missing teen found safe in Dobbin, Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed late Wednesday night that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe in Dobbin, Texas.

They confirmed that the girl was not abducted, but ran away.

In a press release, they said she was hiding at a residence and fled prior to detectives' arrival. However, after a search in a wooded area, She was located and is currently in police care.

With tears in their eyes and a knot in their throat, hundreds came together to sing in unison for a young teen's safe return earlier Wednesday.

Some total strangers made the drive to Magnolia to pray for the girl who went missing Tuesday night in the Indigo Lakes subdivision.

Her family was in attendance sitting in the front row.

"It's just hard to wrap your head around something like this," said Ashely Barnes.
The girl last text her parents after 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said she had been riding a UTV in the neighborhood.

The vehicle and her cell phone were found abandoned in a wooded area near a park.

"We had one man jog 5 or 6 miles to see what he could do, he didn't have a car, he just showed up to help," said one volunteer leading the search.

During Wednesday's vigil, the girl's father thanked everyone for their help so far and said this:
"Anyone who knows Ryder knows that she is a true believer in God, and I know right now wherever she is, God is with her. And I pray that she will come home. And if it's time for her, it's time for her, but she will be with God, I know she will."

He closed by asking everyone to help pray the "Our Father," the prayer he and his daughter recite every night before bed.

DPS, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constables and the Harris County Sheriff's Office all assisted MCSO in the search.

Harris County K-9 units were also on the ground to help look for her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasu.s. & worldmissing teenager
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police search for gunman on bicycle after woman shot in Fulton River District
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
2 attempt to rob CPD officer on South Side
Nick Jonas celebrates birthday with party at Soldier Field
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
Show More
Itasca residents protest plan to turn hotel into rehab facility
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warm Thursday
NY doctor creates device designed to treat brain aneurysms
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
More TOP STORIES News