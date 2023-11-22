Chicago police are trying to find missing mother Aniayah Smith and her two daughters.

Mother, 2 children reported missing from Ashburn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find a mother and her two daughters.

Aniayah Smith, 21, was reported missing from the area of the 3700-block of 83rd Street and was last seen wearing a black coat and colorful crocs.

Police said she may have her one-year old daughter Lealani and her six-month old daughter Lariyah with her.

Smith may be driving a four-door 2010 silver Nissan with Illinois license plate number DS60328.

Police describe Smith as 5'8", 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.