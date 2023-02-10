Norwood Park 3rd grader Molly Morris dies of cancer

Molly Morris is undergoing treatment once again for kidney cancer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Molly Morris, a third grader from the city's Northwest Side, has died after battling cancer.

Morris was described as funny and fierce by those that know her best. She had been undergoing treatment for kidney cancer.

In January, students at her school. Saint Monica Academy, wore orange shirts and lined the streets of Norwood Park in with orange ribbons in her honor.

In a post on social media, Molly's mother wrote she had the "brightest and most beautiful smile," was the best big sister, and never gave up.

"We will never, ever let a day go by without mentioning her name or rehashing a hilarious Molly story. We promised her we wouldn't let anyone forget her, ever. We also promised her we would fight like hell for all the other children and families," her mother wrote.

Molly Morris was 8 years old.