Mom charged after allegedly leaving 9-year-old alone so she could go on date

HOUSTON, Texas --
A mother accused of leaving her child alone to go on a date must now take parenting classes.

A judge gave that bond condition to 25-year-old India Hunter.

Court documents say on September 30 her 9-year-old boy was found wandering alone at a gas station on Hollow Tree Lane in north Harris County at about 4 a.m.

When deputies approached the child, the boy said his mom was out with her boyfriend.

In court documents, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy said the area where the boy was found alone is a dangerous place, with many violent crime calls.

Hunter is charged with child abandonment.
