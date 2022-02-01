Body camera video shows Kendall County deputies rescue 2 from burning Montgomery home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows Kendall deputies rescue 2 from burning home

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- Dramatic body cam video shows two Kendall County Sheriff's deputies rush to rescue people trapped inside a burning home in Montgomery Monday.

The fire broke out in a home in the 200-block of Williamsburg Court at about 12:49 a.m. Montgomery police arrived before fire personnel but were unable to make entry due to the smoke and flames, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.

Kendall County Sheriff's Deputies Giannotti and Mielke heard calls for help from the back of the home and found two people calling for help from a second floor window.

One deputy got underneath the window and broke one person's fall. The second person also jumped to safety and the two were reunited with their dog.

"Our deputies are always ready and willing to respond and assist in any public safety situation." Sheriff Dwight Baird said. "This is another great example of the selfless actions and great care for our community that the men and women of the Kendall County Sheriff's Office demonstrate daily. Deputies Giannotti, Mielke, and Markusic were able to work together with one another as well as with local police and fire agencies to ensure a horrible tragedy did not occur. It is this strong bond with our community and the great partnerships with all of the area police and fire departments that produce these positive outcomes. We, as a community, are lucky to have all of the first responders who are willing to put themselves in harm's way to help others in their times of need."

The deputies have recovered after both were treated for fire and smoke exposure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomeryrescuefirehouse firebody cameras
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes 10+ inches of snow for parts of area
IL treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property
Nursing student found dead on West Side was strangled, smothered: ME
Over 100 have cases tied to disgraced CPD sergeant vacated
Murders, shootings, carjackings down from last January, CPD says
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
Tom Brady officially announces retirement
Show More
Unsealed affidavit reveals FBG Duck killers' alleged plan
5 arrested after Riverwoods, Lincolnshire gas station burglaries
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
Jason Van Dyke juror surprised by early release
Chicago Weather: Warmer with rain to the south Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News