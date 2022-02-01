Body camera video shows Kendall County deputies rescue 2 from burning Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- Dramatic body cam video shows two Kendall County Sheriff's deputies rush to rescue people trapped inside a burning home in Montgomery Monday.The fire broke out in a home in the 200-block of Williamsburg Court at about 12:49 a.m. Montgomery police arrived before fire personnel but were unable to make entry due to the smoke and flames, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said.Kendall County Sheriff's Deputies Giannotti and Mielke heard calls for help from the back of the home and found two people calling for help from a second floor window.One deputy got underneath the window and broke one person's fall. The second person also jumped to safety and the two were reunited with their dog."Our deputies are always ready and willing to respond and assist in any public safety situation." Sheriff Dwight Baird said. "This is another great example of the selfless actions and great care for our community that the men and women of the Kendall County Sheriff's Office demonstrate daily. Deputies Giannotti, Mielke, and Markusic were able to work together with one another as well as with local police and fire agencies to ensure a horrible tragedy did not occur. It is this strong bond with our community and the great partnerships with all of the area police and fire departments that produce these positive outcomes. We, as a community, are lucky to have all of the first responders who are willing to put themselves in harm's way to help others in their times of need."The deputies have recovered after both were treated for fire and smoke exposure.