More than $1 million worth of meth and heroin found in couple's truck, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man and woman have been arrested after a police chase led to what investigators are now calling a million dollar drug bust.

The chase began along the 9700 block of Tavenor Street in southeast Houston near Hobby Airport around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

It ended in a traffic jam along the Gulf Freeway feeder road near the South Loop.

During the arrest, officers discovered the couple had outstanding felony warrants. Police say they later found 10 kilos of meth inside the couple's truck along with heroin.

Investigators say both the man and woman surrendered peacefully once they were surrounded.

Police say the truck is registered out of Carrizo Springs, Texas, located about an hour and a half north of Laredo, which sits 30 minutes away from the border.

ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke with a private investigator and said the likelihood that the drugs came from across the border is 'very good.'

'The likelihood that it involves one of the cartels is probably even better, since it's from that area," said private investigator Mark Stephens.
