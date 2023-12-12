ABC7 video editor shares experience working job on most stressful list

ABC7 video editor Irit Nayden shares her experience working a job that tops Mental Health America's Mind the Workplace list of the most stressful jobs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2023 report from Mental Health America's "Mind the Workplace" listed the on the ten most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers, including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, retail sales supervisors, along with film and video editors.

ABC7 video editor Irit Nayden shared some of her experiences working

"You have a lot of last-minute deadlines and things like that, but at the same time, if you do it long enough, you know the ins and outs of everything, but it has its moments," she said.