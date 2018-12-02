Woman gives birth while overdosing on heroin in Burger King

Elizabeth Sanders gave birth to a baby in a fast food bathroom Aug. 3.

She said she was so high at the time that she didn't even realize what was happening.

"I kind of remember having like an urge to go to the bathroom, you know, and then that was it," she said.

The baby's father was present and also high on Xanax and heroin that day. He was found nearby, passed out in his car.

"We both had no heartbeat," Sanders said.

Sanders has been fighting addiction since she was 20 years old, and tried to get help when she was pregnant. She is now in recovery and hopes to get her baby back soon.
