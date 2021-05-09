coffee

Mother's Day: Expert shares tips for making mom's favorite cafe drinks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Expert shares tips to make mom's favorite cafe drinks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If your mom loves cafe-style coffee drinks, you may be able to brew up her favorite drink at home.

Rafa Owens is a barista at PiniPico Brazilian Cafe and shared some tips for making a better cup of coffee.

Iced Coffee

  • Use the mason jar method. Add 1.5 tablespoons of ground coffee per cup of water to the mason jar.
  • Stir and sit in the fridge for at least 24 hours.
  • Strain the coffee using a cheesecloth, coffee filter, or coffee sock.
  • Freeze leftover coffee to use as ice cubes

Hot Coffee

  • For an even, mild cup of coffee use a drip coffee maker.
  • For a bolder, darker flavor, try a French press.
  • Heat up the cup with warm water before pouring the coffee in the mug.


Add-Ins

  • Melt in chocolate for sweetness.
  • Use condensed milk, honey, agave or vanilla for sweetness.
  • Spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom can change the flavor.

PiniPico Brazilian Cafe is also offering Mother's Day packages, if you want to take mom out for a treat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopcafesmother's daymothers dayfyi diy drinkscoffee
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Starbucks unveils 2021 holiday cups
South Loop Peet's customers tackle tip jar thief who attacked worker
Freebies, deals for National Coffee Day
Veteran is on roll with food truck offering coffee and doughnuts
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News