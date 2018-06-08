Motorcyclist killed in Edgebrook hit-and-run; driver sought

Chicago police are searching for the person who was driving a small, black car that rear-ended a motorcyclist on the city's Northwest Side and left him to die.Relatives of Steven Lajin lit candles Friday at a memorial set up near the area where the 22-year-old man was killed. Police say Lajin was riding his motorcycle when was he was reared-ended by a hit-and-run driver near Devon and Le Mai."He was the best brother. He really looked out for our family and I really looked up the to him, I'm glad I got to tell few months back his hard work didn't go unnoticed," said Raymond Lajin, the victim's brother.Steven Lajin was a well-known mechanic who recently opened his own auto shop in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood. Raymond Lajin said his older brother worked hard to build his business."He really looked out for our family and I really looked up to him," Raymond Lajin said. "I'd say. 'What up, Steve?' It's just that little knuckle touch I'm not going to get no more."The auto shop is where his uncle noticed a blue motorcycle parked a couple weeks ago. Relatives say Steven never admitted to them the bike belonged to him."I hear he own it, but he never said it to us, I own a motorcycle. He said my friend parks it in the shop," said Sargon Dankha, the victim's uncle.Akell Vohra works at the Citgo next door and wondered why he didn't see Steven Lajin Friday morning, opening up the shop."Very hard time for this. He was a very young guy and too young, you know?" Vohra said.Police said Lajin was rear-ended by a vehicle heading westbound on Devon around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lajin was thrown from his bike. Witnesses said he struck a tree.The driver of a small black vehicle that hit him immediately took off.Lajin, who was wearing his helmet, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he later died."As soon as I walked through the doors, my mom just told me, 'Your brother's dead. Your brother's dead,'" Raymond Lajin said.The Lajin family wondered what would have happened if the driver stayed and got Steven some help."It doesn't change anything because my brother is gone, but the thought of people so heartless, why would they hit a motorcycle from behind,"said Raymond Lajin.Relatives want justice."What if something happened to your family like this? How would you feel about it? Give up yourself to police," said John Barkhou, a relative.Witnesses couldn't give a make and model for the small, black car believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run. But detectives hoped that anyone who may have seen something would come forward to police.If you have any information about the driver, contact Area North Detectives or CPD Major Accidents Unit.