Mount Carmel HS to remain an all-boys school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mount Carmel High School will remain an all-male school after receiving feedback from the community about the possibility of becoming co-ed, the school announced Tuesday.

The board of directors for the Catholic school in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood was originally set to make a decision on August 9, but board set it was ready to decide after holding listening sessions and assessing feedback. The school said feedback made it "overwhelmingly clear" that stakeholders want Mount Carmel to remain an all-boys school.

"It is time to look ahead to a bright future," asserted Mount Carmel High School Board Chair, Don Barry. "As we move forward, it is our goal to continue to ensure the brightest possible future for our young men."

The board said it was considering becoming co-ed in the fall of 2023 due to downward elementary and high school enrollment trends.

"We are confident that together we will succeed," said Mount Carmel High School Principal Scott Tabernacki. "We firmly believe, and our stakeholders have made it clear that they, too, believe, that Mount Carmel will continue to evolve to successfully meet the challenges ahead."