Mount Greenwood school holds classes Monday after enough teachers, staff come in to work

By Stephanie Wade
CHICAGO (WLS) -- While most Chicago Public Schools were not in session Monday, students at one South Side elementary school were back in the classroom as enough teachers showed up to work to hold in person learning.

It was business as usual Monday at Mt. Greenwood Elementary, with students and staff heading into school despite the standoff between CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union.

"I'm very excited for them," said parent Samantha Leahy. "For me, it's nice. For them, it's nice too, because they're happier. And I feel like they do much better in school when they're here."

"I prefer to be in school because I kind of got distracted last year by everything that was around me at my house," said Ronan Leahy, fourth grader.

Though a majority of schools were canceled Monday, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez instructed principals if they have enough staff and can hold in-person learning to do so.

"I think that they're all dedicated and it's a happy environment. It's a learning environment. No one there is crabby. Everybody's happy," said Cleta Daly, parent.

Daley helped with lunch room duty, saying kids were spread out and safety precautions were taken. She, like other parents, is happy staff showed up and that kids were back in classrooms.

Parents said they've been receiving emails regularly from Mt. Greenwood Elementary's principal, and as far as they know school is still on Tuesday unless they hear otherwise.
