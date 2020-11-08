Mt. Prospect officer injured while blocking lanes from other crash

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Mount Prospect police officer has been released from the hospital after a driver slammed into his police SUV Sunday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m., the fully marked with activated lights MPPD SUV was blocking the eastbound lanes in the 1700-block of Algonquin Road when another vehicle crashed into the SUV, injuring the officer.

Police were blocking lanes because of an earlier crash.

A 72-year-old driver told police he could not see the officer because of the sun.

That driver was not hurt but he did receive a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount prospectofficer injuredpolice officer injuredcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Family desperate to find missing Riverdale woman last seen on West Side
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
Underwood has slight lead over Oberweis as more votes are counted
Cook County Board president quarantines after staff member tests COVID-19 positive
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, very mild Sunday night
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
$4K reward offered for information in Harvey woman's murder
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
More TOP STORIES News