Munster officer fires at suspect trying to ram car, Indiana State Police say

Indiana State Police say an officer fired at a suspect in a stolen vehicle in Munster.

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A Munster police officer fired at a suspect who tried to ram a police car Wednesday night, Indiana State Police said.

The suspect was not wounded and officers took him into custody, police said.

Munster police officers were in the area of Ridge Road and Manor Avenue at about 7:40 p.m. when they located a stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Mobile gas station, police said.

As officers drove into the parking lot, police said got into the Jeep and then rammed the police car with the Jeep. An officer then fired at the suspect, who not hit and proceeded to got out of the Jeep and run, police said.

During a foot chase, an officer deployed a Taser and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital prior to being transported to the Lake County Jail. The suspect was wanted on a warrant out of Cook County.