Chance the Rapper helps open Museum of Science and Industry's Christmas Around the World exhibit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It started as a single Christmas tree in 1942 and has grown every year since.

Now, more than 50 trees are a part of the "The Christmas Around the World" exhibit at the Museum of Science of Industry.

It's been a few years since the museum of Science and Industry had its full-blown Christmas tree lighting ceremony for Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Lights and there was a lot of excitement in the air when Chance the Rapper came out to greet the crowds and introduce the Kids Kingdom Choir and countdown to light the tree!

This is the 80th anniversary of Christmas Around the World that started in 1942 with one tree that was redecorated for several days to represent the allied counties. Now there are more than 50 trees representing dozens of countries all over the world.

In addition, Holidays of Light celebrate holidays and cultures that use light, like Kwanzaa, Hanukkah Diwali, and Saint Lucia Day.

Chance the Rapper made this a really special event by not only lighting the tree but also talking about his 4th Night Out at the Museum, put together with his charity SocialWorks and the MSI.

"We try to create safe spaces for those in need, especially underprivileged people in Black and Brown communities, to come together, have some fun, have access, have a memorable time," Chance said. "This is our museum. Growing up, I want to Grand Crossing Park Avalon Park... a lot of different day camps and all of them take their kids here. Ina not super overt way, I consider this a Black museum."

"What makes it so special, is it brings different communities together to actually celebrate holidays and actually be able to understand how each culture celebrates their holidays," Chevy Humphrey with the MSI said.

So Christmas Around the World is now officially open it runs through January. They also have a special Christmas Around the world them added to the Art of the Brick Lego exhibit!