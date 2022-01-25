Race and Culture

First-ever Muslim American Heritage Month in Illinois wraps up

By
EMBED <>More Videos

First-ever Muslim American Heritage Month in Illinois wraps up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first-ever Muslim American Heritage Month in Illinois is wrapping without much fanfare.

That's because the nonprofit organization, the Muslim American Leadership Alliance, didn't have much time to prepare after pushing for the heritage month.

Governor Pritzker issued the proclamation last December to celebrate the contributions of Muslim Americans in Illinois every January starting in 2022.

"I would say at the beginning it was a shock," said Ahmed Flex Omar, cofounder of MALA. "But then after that you start processing what this truly means, not just for us, but for generations to come."

MALA began in 2015 in Chicago to celebrate Muslim American heritage.

"We thought it was important to educate our fellow Americans about the contributions of Muslim Americans," said Omar, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from Somaliland when he was 19.

A new state law went into effect this year requiring schools to teach the contributions of Americans of different faith groups, including Muslims. And last week the state observed Muhammad Ali Day for the first time.

Former radio cultural commentator Narimon Safavi said there are many misconceptions about the Muslim American community.

"This is a great opportunity to show the better part of the Islamic heritage and the peace-loving and the more of the celebration of the cultures and the diversity," said Safavi, who is Iranian American and serves on the adviory board of MALA.

Omar said MALA will have several programs and events to celebrate the Muslim American Heritage Month each year begininng in 2023.

"Definitely going to be larger efforts next year, but we are very happy we have welcomed the new year with Muslim American Heritage Month," he said.

Omar said he hopes every state will set aside a month to celebrate the Muslim American community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopmuhammad alimuslimsislamrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Texas synagogue survivors trained by Chicago-based security nonprofit
What is the Black church's role in today's social justice movement
Evanston selects recipients for reparations housing program
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper among 2 found dead inside parked car: sources
Family of hospitalized 7-year-old girl encourages COVID-19 vaccination
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
Skokie police help residents clear snow
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Illinois reports 9,462 new COVID cases, 81 deaths
Russia-Ukraine conflict explained
Show More
Activists fight for civil rights charges in murder of Laquan McDonald
Girl, 8, killed in shooting 'hoped for a better life,' family says
Tips for tax season
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Monday
Here's where you can get a free N95 mask from the government
More TOP STORIES News