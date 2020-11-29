My Block My Hood My City brings spirit, cheer to Martin Luther King Drive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second year in a row, My Block My Hood My City is bringing spirit and cheer to Martin Luther King Drive using lights, bows, ribbons and ornaments.
Twelve miles of the historic road will shine bright.
Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block My Hood My City talked about the "Be a Part of the Light" program.
The holiday light program will be on display December 5 from 2- 5 p.m. and December 12 from 2- 4 p.m. at 5502 Ss Russell Dr.
The event will be open to the public and there will vent be a virtual concert on December 5 at 5 p.m. on My Block My Hood My City's social media channels.
