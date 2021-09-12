mental health

NAMI Walks returns with in-person 5K walk, lakefront event to raise mental health awareness

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NAMI Walks returns with in-person 5K walk, lakefront event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An annual celebration of diverse mental health journeys returns on Saturday, September 18 at Jackson Park.

It's a fun, family-friendly 5K walk and lakefront event that also raises mental health awareness and support for the NAMIWalks Chicago Campaign.

NAMI Chicago is a nonprofit organization that leads mental health education, advocacy and support in Chicago, guided by the experiences of people living with mental health conditions and rooted in equity.

Register for the event on the NAMIWalks website.
