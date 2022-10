1 person in custody after incident at Naperville Best Western hotel, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a big police presence in Naperville Friday after investigators say an "armed" person was held-up inside a hotel room.

This happened at the Best Western on Naperville-Wheaton Road just off I-88.

Police say numerous resources were called in to help with negotiations, but that the situation ended peacefully with the person in custody.

More details are expected Saturday.