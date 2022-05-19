KidsMatter Naperville vice president removed from position after child pornography arrest

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The vice president of the Naperville-based human services organization KidsMatter was removed from his volunteer board position after being arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, the DuPage County sheriff said.Erich Kroll, who is in his late 40s, is facing multiple child pornography charges and was ordered held on $150,000 bond Wednesday.The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested following an "internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files" earlier this week. Police said forensic examination of his digital electronic devices found child pornography files.Kroll of Darien is also a senior business banker. DuPage County State's Attorney said that while Kroll serves as vice president of the board of KidsMatter, the allegations regarding the child pornography are in no way associated with KidsMatter.He's charged with four felony counts of possessing videos of girls who appear to be under 13 years old and one count of possession of a still image depicting a girl under 18.According to the, authorities said he shared the images on a chat platform built for teens called "Kik."KidsMatter is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people build positive values, healthy relationships and self-esteem.In a statement, the organization said, "When the board became aware of the charges on Wednesday, KidsMatter's board called a meeting and voted to remove Erich Kroll from his volunteer position as vice president of the board. Mr. Kroll's volunteer efforts were primarily in a fundraising role not a programming role for the organization."Kroll is next due in court on June 18.