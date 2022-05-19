child pornography

KidsMatter Naperville vice president removed from position after child pornography arrest

Erich Kroll is from Darien, police said
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Naperville KidsMatter VP removed from role after child porn arrest

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The vice president of the Naperville-based human services organization KidsMatter was removed from his volunteer board position after being arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography, the DuPage County sheriff said.

Erich Kroll, who is in his late 40s, is facing multiple child pornography charges and was ordered held on $150,000 bond Wednesday.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested following an "internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files" earlier this week. Police said forensic examination of his digital electronic devices found child pornography files.

Kroll of Darien is also a senior business banker. DuPage County State's Attorney said that while Kroll serves as vice president of the board of KidsMatter, the allegations regarding the child pornography are in no way associated with KidsMatter.

He's charged with four felony counts of possessing videos of girls who appear to be under 13 years old and one count of possession of a still image depicting a girl under 18.

RELATED: Chicago archdiocese settles sex abuse suit for $1.2M to victim of ex-priest Daniel McCormack

According to the Daily Herald, authorities said he shared the images on a chat platform built for teens called "Kik."

KidsMatter is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping young people build positive values, healthy relationships and self-esteem.

In a statement, the organization said, "When the board became aware of the charges on Wednesday, KidsMatter's board called a meeting and voted to remove Erich Kroll from his volunteer position as vice president of the board. Mr. Kroll's volunteer efforts were primarily in a fundraising role not a programming role for the organization."

Kroll is next due in court on June 18.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervilledupage countydarienarrestchild pornographynonprofit
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
VP of Naperville's KidsMatter arrested for child pornography
Arby's manager urinated in milkshakes for sexual gratification: police
Judge rejects motion to delay R. Kelly Chicago trial
2 Illinois children victims of serial child predator: CA police
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shoots, critically injures suburban carjacking suspect
ISP combating expressway shootings with new technology, tactics
Renter scams using Zelle to receive money from victims
4 injured in Irving Park crash
Mother scolded by judge after gun goes off in son's backpack
West suburban mayor arrested for DUI, was asleep on expressway: police
Elderly woman with dementia missing from Markham
Show More
Tow truck driver found guilty in I-88 road rage murder
Suburban gymnasts ready routines for Special Olympics
Chicago's Chinatown booming as others see population declines
Republican candidates for Illinois governor trade jabs in forum
Cook County announces guaranteed income pilot program
More TOP STORIES News