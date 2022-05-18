priest sex abuse

Chicago archdiocese settles sex abuse suit for $1.2M to victim of ex-priest Daniel McCormack

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man sexually abused by ex-Chicago priest outraged after release

CHICAGO -- The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay $1.2 million to a man who alleged that he was sexually abused when he was 12 years old by a defrocked priest who was convicted of sexually abusing several boys, the man's attorney announced on Tuesday.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The settlement of the case before a lawsuit was filed was announced in a news release by attorney Lyndsay Markley and marks the latest chapter in the story of Daniel McCormack, one of the most notorious pedophiles in the history of Chicago's archdiocese.

SEE ALSO | Judge rules ex-Chicago priest Daniel McCormack sexually violent

McCormack, who pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexually abusing five children while he was a priest at St. Agatha's parish in Chicago, was released from prison last fall and has registered as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police. According to published reports, he was listed at that time as living in Chicago's Near North neighborhood.

The settlement follows other similar settlements in which the archdiocese has agreed to pay men who alleged they were abused by McCormack when they were children.

RELATED: Sex abuse survivors call on attorney general to keep convicted former Chicago priest behind bars

In all, the archdiocese has paid well over $12 million to men who filed lawsuits or settled cases involving McCormack before filing lawsuits.

Like many of the other victims, the man who filed the most recently settled lawsuit said that he was sexually abused while McCormack was a priest at St. Agatha's. According to the news release, the man alleged he was attending an after-school program at the parish when McCormack sexually abused him on multiple occasions in 2005.

RELATED: Former Chicago priest Daniel McCormack deposed in child sex abuse lawsuits

The archdiocese declined to comment on the settlement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidechild abusesex abuse against childrenpriest sex abusemolestationsex abusesettlementpriestchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
Monk accused of sexually abusing Marmion Academy student
Chicago Archdiocese settlement names high-profile priest as abuser
Ex-Chicago priest Daniel McCormack deposed on child sex abuse
Retired Chicago priest accused of sexually abusing minor 40 years ago
TOP STORIES
Cook County announces guaranteed income pilot program
Illinois reports 5,763 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Bond set for mother charged after student, 7, injured by gun at school
Update on Delphi murders: New docs say crime scene tampered with
Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on mom's DoorDash app
Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU
Mother of teen who went missing on spring break in 2009 speaks out
Show More
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Chinese plane crash that killed 132 possibly intentional: US officials
Portillo's garden dog is chain's 1st-ever plant-based hot dog
Chicago tobacco shops targeted by smash-and-grab burglars
Chicago Weather: Rainy, cooler to the north Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News