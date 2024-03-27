Naperville ranked as best city to live in America with best public schools, Niche database says

Niche database ranked Naperville, Illinois as the best city to live in, best city raise a family in and city with the best public schools in America.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A west Chicago suburb is one of the best cities to live in, according to a website.

Niche, an online data base, based their list on data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CDC and resident reviews.

For the first time ever, Naperville, Illinois was named the best city to live in America. Out of 229 cities, the suburb ranked also as the best city to raise a family in, and the city with the best public schools in America.

Naperville ranked as the third best city to buy a house in and the thirteenth best place and suburb to raise a family.

Chicago ranked as the 76th best city to live in.

Here are the top five cities to live in America, according to Niche.

1. Naperville, Illinois

2. The Woodlands, Texas

3. Cambridge, Massachusetts

4. Arlington, Virginia

5. Plano, Texas

Here are this year's best places to live in America:

1. Colonial Village, Virginia

2. Carmel, Indiana

3. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

4. Uptown Tampa, Florida

5. Cinco Ranch, Texas

To see all of Naperville's rankings, click here.

To see the full list of best cities to live in America, click here.