Naperville police arrest 2 people, search for third suspect after shots fired inside apartment

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and a juvenile were arrested after a gun was fired inside an apartment in Naperville Friday night.It happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Modaff Rd., according to the Naperville Police Department.Police do not believe this was a random act, according to a release.Rickie L. Ellis II, 20, of Plainfield was charged with a felony home Invasion, a felony residential Burglary and a felony criminal trespass to residence.The juvenile, also from Plainfield, is charged with the same three felony counts.Ellis was transported to DuPage County Jail to await a bond hearing and the juvenile was transported to a youth home.Police said they are still investigating the identity of a third person who escaped by jumping out of a third-floor window.The suspect took off in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.