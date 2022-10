La Fox-based Richard Electronics rings closing bell on NASDAQ to celebrate 75th anniversary

NEW YORK (WLS) -- A suburban technology company celebrated its 75th anniversary by ringing the NASDAQ closing bell in Times Square Monday afternoon.

LaFox-based Richardson Electronics was represented by President and CEO Edward J. Richardson, as well as members of the company's board of directors, leadership team and employees with more than 30 years of service.

Richardson trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol RELL.