National Basketball Wives Association celebrates 'Unsung She-roes' during Chicago's All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As part of the NBA All-Star Weekend, the better halves of current and former players gathered for a Women's Empowerment Summit in Chicago.The National Basketball Wives Association's conference at W City Center Saturday served as an opportunity to honor those that seek to lift up others. The association celebrated "Unsung She-roes," featuring influential women from Chicago and beyond."This women's empowerment movement is really about lifting up women and making sure we talk about the issues that matter to us," said Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.The association has fought for the rights of women to be heard and drive change since 2016."In the political climate that we are in now, there are a lot of programs that are not being funded or losing funding. So we are using our platform to really do great things for our community nationally and globally," said Mia Wright, the association's president and director.Few in Chicago stand for nurturing community and integrity better than our own ABC7 Anchor Cheryl Burton. She was introduced by ABC7 Consumer Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman as an NBWA "She-Ro" honoree."What I do know is being phenomenal is done by intention, so bravo to the NBWA because queens always adjust the crown of others as they uplift and elevate," Burton said.The NBWA said it will raise funds for Dunbar Vocational Career Academy to launch the organization's Books & Ball program that includes team gear sponsorship and ACT/SAT prep.