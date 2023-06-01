  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

National Donut Day: Freebies, discounts at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.

WLS logo
Thursday, June 1, 2023 8:56PM

The first Friday in June marks National Donut Day! Or as some places call it -- National Doughnut Day!

Donut. Doughnut. Either way, it means many shops are celebrating with freebies and discounts.

Dunkin' is offering its customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating stores.

At Krispy Kreme, you get a free doughnut of your choice -- no purchase necessary, in shop, drive thru, and online - and limit one per person.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a $2 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase in-store or online.

Duck Donuts is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut. The offer is good for in-shop only.

And finally, anyone who purchases a donut via the Tim Hortons app or website will receive a free donut on their next order.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW