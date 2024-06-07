Doughnut deals for National Donut Day

June 7 is National Doughnut Day or National Donut Day, depending on which store you frequent. It honors the Salvation Army Women who served the pastry to solider during World War One.

And the obvious way to celebrate is to enjoy some doughnuts. America's leading bakery chains, including some area Chicago spots want to help customers celebrate by offering donut deals. Dobra Bielinski, founder and head pastry chef at Delightful Pastries out of the Jefferson Park neighborhood stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the sweet sales she has going on for the donut day. Click here to connect.

Available for a limited time only at Delightful Pastries, from June 7-21:

Key Lime Margarita Doughnut

Triple XXX Vanilla Bean Doughnut

Caramel Delight

Pistachio Dreams

Bourbon Pecan

OTHER DEALS:

DUNKIN'S DEALS

KRISPY KREME

STAN'S DONUTS