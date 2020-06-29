National Guard to hold virtual hiring campaign

CHICAGO -- The U.S. Army is seeing a drop in recruitment despite high unemployment, so the National Guard is launching a virtual hiring campaign Tuesday.

A COVID-19 testing site in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood is one place where soldiers have been busy lately.

Major General Michael Zerbonia, Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, said many other kinds of jobs need to be filled.

"You could be an infantryman here, you can be a field artilleryman," Zerbonia said. "You can be a medic, a mechanic, a musician, a cyber warrior - many different things in Illinois."

The National Guard hopes to recruit 10,000 soldiers across the country from Jun 30 through July 2.

You can visit www.nationalguard.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 738
Mayor Lightfoot's message for President Trump
3 children among 16 killed in Chicago weekend shootings
IRS could owe you interest if tax refund isn't issued by certain date
Group connects seniors with students for virtual company
Family sues CPD after squad car runs over, seriously injures teen
Bud Billiken Parade postponed; special to air on ABC 7
Show More
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, muggy, showers and storms
Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to general public Monday
Firework sales boom
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
More TOP STORIES News