National Headache Foundation kicks off June with a 7-second freeze challenge

June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month.
This year the National Headache Foundation (NHF) is issuing a call to action for Americans to "drink and donate" as part of its Seven Second Freeze Challenge to boost awareness for migraine disease and headache disorders. The Seven Second Freeze Challenge encourages people to record videos of themselves drinking a frozen drink for seven seconds and getting brain freeze.
Participants who take part in the Seven Second Freeze Challenge will also challenge others to share their videos on social media using the #NHFreeze. Participants are given 24 hours to complete the challenge and are encouraged to donate to the National Headache Foundation to support migraine and headache education and research.
Those who accept the challenge are encouraged to donate $20 to NHF. For more information, click here.
